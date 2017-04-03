Crews fight Janesville house fire

Crews fight Janesville house fire

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Fire crews are working at the scene of house fire near downtown Janesville that Janesville Fire Department officials said broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Multiple Janesville Fire engines and multiple crews quickly knocked down a fire at a two-story house at 634 S. Main St. A Gazette reporter at the scene observed fire damage that had melted the siding on the west side of the house.

