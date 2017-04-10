Carol A. Mork, Janesville/Beloit, WI
Janesville/ Beloit - Carol A. Mork, age 82, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Janesville on November 12, 1934, the only daughter of Floyd W. and Isabel R. Mork.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
