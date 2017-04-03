Capital City Sunday
Sen. Leah Vukmir said she cannot support a gas tax hike, but also has concerns about a UW System tuition cut in a discussion of Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. A group of citizens is trying to encourage former Badgers and Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher to run for Governor in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Herbert Walker
|119
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC