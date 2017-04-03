Sen. Leah Vukmir said she cannot support a gas tax hike, but also has concerns about a UW System tuition cut in a discussion of Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. A group of citizens is trying to encourage former Badgers and Packers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher to run for Governor in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.