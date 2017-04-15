Burglary suspect who mailed manifesto to Trump arrested

U.S. authorities arrested fugitive Joseph Jakubowski, who was the target of a national persecution since April 4 on charges of armed robbery and writing a manifesto against President Donald Trump . Jakubowski is suspected of an April 4 break-in at a gun shop called Armageddon Supplies in his hometown of Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee , in which 18 guns and two silencers were stolen from the store, the complaint said.

