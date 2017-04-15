Burglary suspect who mailed manifesto to Trump arrested
U.S. authorities arrested fugitive Joseph Jakubowski, who was the target of a national persecution since April 4 on charges of armed robbery and writing a manifesto against President Donald Trump . Jakubowski is suspected of an April 4 break-in at a gun shop called Armageddon Supplies in his hometown of Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee , in which 18 guns and two silencers were stolen from the store, the complaint said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|2 hr
|davy
|4
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC