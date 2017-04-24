A Hollowed-Out Heartland
Politicians talk up local job-training programs, but many former auto workers wash out or have a hard time finding new jobs. In December 2008, General Motors closed its assembly plant in Janesville, Wis., after 85 years of car production.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar '17
|American
|31
