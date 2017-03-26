Wisconsin looks to improve emergency communications network
Wisconsin officials are working to determine how to improve the statewide emergency communications network and who will pay for it. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the Wisconsin Interoperable System for Communications allows public safety agencies to communicate with one another across the state, and sometimes coverage can be spotty.
