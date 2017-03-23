Wheelchair Journey Ending at Lambeau Field

Six weeks ago, a Beloit native set out to travel the 170 miles from nearby Janesville to Lambeau Field, in his wheelchair. Dennis Schulze, who lost his leg in a truck crash five years ago, has been traveling in five-mile increments to raise money for five charities he supports: Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, St. Jude Children's Hospital, and a group that supports the families of fallen police officers.

