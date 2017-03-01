Walker's office: Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Janesville on Friday
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Associated Press reporter Scott Bauer wrote that Gov. Scott Walker's office confirmed " will be in Janesville Friday, home of ." The Gazette was unable to immediately confirm the vice president's visit with Walker's office, and Ryan's office did not immediately respond to an emailed inquiry from The Gazette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC