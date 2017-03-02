VP Pence will speak to workers and invited guests Friday at Blain Supply in Janesville
Vice-President Mike Pence will visit Blain Supply in Janesville Friday morning, the company announced Thursday afternoon. Blain Supply houses the corporate headquarters and distribution center for all Blain's Farm and Fleet stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC