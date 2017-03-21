US surgeon pleads guilty after New Ze...

US surgeon pleads guilty after New Zealand crash kills 2

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A 63-year-old Wisconsin heart surgeon who was on vacation in New Zealand with his wife pleaded guilty to careless driving charges Tuesday after police say he caused an accident while attempting a U-turn on a coastal highway, killing two people and injuring four others. Kenneth Wolnak faces a maximum of three months in jail on each of the six charges after pleading guilty at the Nelson District Court.

