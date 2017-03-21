Two taken to hospital in Grant County...

Two taken to hospital in Grant County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WKOW-TV

Four cars were involved in an injury accident, Tuesday on WIS 80 at county Hwy 80/81 in Grant County. The vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Janesville girl, then rear ended another vehicle waiting to turn left onto Hwy 81. The force of the crash pushed vehicle number two, driven by a 24-year-old Muskego man, into oncoming traffic where it was hit head on by a third vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Cuba City woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan is a crook 13 hr American 3
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Wed American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Wed American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 114
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC