Two taken to hospital in Grant County crash

Four cars were involved in an injury accident, Tuesday on WIS 80 at county Hwy 80/81 in Grant County. The vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Janesville girl, then rear ended another vehicle waiting to turn left onto Hwy 81. The force of the crash pushed vehicle number two, driven by a 24-year-old Muskego man, into oncoming traffic where it was hit head on by a third vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Cuba City woman.

