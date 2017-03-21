Two sentenced for roles in passing fake $100 bills in Janesville
A brother and sister accused of passing fake $100 bills in Janesville and other parts of southern Wisconsin last winter were sentenced to time served Tuesday in federal court. Danesha B. Phillips, 23, and Marlo P. Phillips Jr., 19, both of Madison, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Conley.
