Tim Cullen weighs run for Wisconsin governor

A retired Wisconsin state senator who was one of the 14 Democrats who fled to Illinois in an attempt to block Gov. Scott Walker's anti-union legislation said Thursday he's on track for a run to challenge the incumbent Republican. Tim Cullen, town of Janesville, has a long career in local and state politics behind him.

