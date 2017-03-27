Sixth man charged in 2016 Janesville home-invasion robbery
More than a year after masked men with guns entered a Janesville home and robbed a family, a sixth man has been charged in the case. One of the other defendants told a Janesville detective that McEachin was among the masked men who entered the home on South Harmony Drive at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 12, 2016, according to the criminal complaint.
