Ryan feels 'very good' about Thursday vote on ACHA
House Speaker Paul Ryan was optimistic on Sunday about having the 218 votes necessary to pass the American Health Care Act if it is brought up for a vote this Thursday. "I feel very good about it actually," Ryan told Fox News host Chris Wallace.
