Rock County man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old daughter
A criminal complaint states on Tuesday, the Janesville Police Department was contacted by Rock County Child Protective Services, and was informed that a mandated reporter has spoken with the 10-year-old who disclosed that she had been touched by her father in a sexual manner. The complaint states the victim told police Jackson used a sex toy on her while recording the act with his cell phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC