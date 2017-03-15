Rock County man accused of sexually a...

Rock County man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old daughter

2017-03-15

A criminal complaint states on Tuesday, the Janesville Police Department was contacted by Rock County Child Protective Services, and was informed that a mandated reporter has spoken with the 10-year-old who disclosed that she had been touched by her father in a sexual manner. The complaint states the victim told police Jackson used a sex toy on her while recording the act with his cell phone.

