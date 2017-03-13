Retired Dane County K9 officer passes away
The sheriff's office says K9 Hunter and his partner Deputy Jay O'Neil retired after an active and diverse career. They worked special events, assisted other police agencies, performed public demonstrations, apprehended suspects, located illegal drugs and helped in a variety of calls, including burglaries, robberies, traffic arrests, search warrants and vehicle pursuits.
