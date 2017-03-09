Public Record for March 9, 2017
AARON E. GRANGAARD , 34, of 214 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County Jail on charges of manufacture or deliver heroin and falsely present noncontrolled substance. --ANDREE L. JONES , 39, of 725 Saint Lawrence Ave., Beloit, at 10:06 p.m. Monday at the jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior.
