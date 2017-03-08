Public Record for March 8, 2017

Public Record for March 8, 2017

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

RICHARD M. FITZGIBBONS , 31, of 1601 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, at 7:19 p.m. Monday at 446 N. Chatham St., Janesville, on charges of probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. --ARIC F. OLSON , 18, of 307 Cherry Lane, Orfordville, at 6:50 p.m. Monday at 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

