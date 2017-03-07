Public Record for March 7, 2017

Public Record for March 7, 2017

JEFFREY F. FORRETT, 60, of 613 Cornelia St., Janesville, at 5 a.m. Monday at the 3900 block of Milton Avenue on suspicion of burglary and theft of moveable property. --TRAVIS J. HANSON, 28, of 1021 N. Henke Road, Janesville, at 11:55 p.m. Sunday at the Rock County Jail on suspicion of battery by prisoner.

