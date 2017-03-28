Public Record for March 28, 2017
BRANDON R. PADDOCK, 26, of 1214 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 12:45 a.m. March 17 on a charge of escape after failing to appear at the Rock County Jail to begin serving a sentence. --KYLE J. CONERY, 22, of 111 Clark St., Janesville, at 12:46 a.m. March 17, on a charge of escape after failing to appear at the Rock County Jail to begin serving a sentence.
