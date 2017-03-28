Public Record for March 28, 2017

Public Record for March 28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

BRANDON R. PADDOCK, 26, of 1214 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 12:45 a.m. March 17 on a charge of escape after failing to appear at the Rock County Jail to begin serving a sentence. --KYLE J. CONERY, 22, of 111 Clark St., Janesville, at 12:46 a.m. March 17, on a charge of escape after failing to appear at the Rock County Jail to begin serving a sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... 47 min Putin 9
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 26 Little joe 5
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
News Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home Mar 12 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Mar 5 Texxy the Indepen... 114
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC