Public record for March 25, 2017

Public record for March 25, 2017

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A resident reported a male resident was standing in his front window wearing nothing but a "small pair" of bikini shorts, according to an incident report. The resident said they were unsure what the man's intentions were, but that they were "offended" because their child had seen the man "nearly naked" in the window, according to the report.

