Public Record for March 21, 2017

20 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A 14-YEAR-OLD resident of the Rock County Youth Service Center, accused of "smacking" the bottom of a 15-year-old resident for sexual pleasure, reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday at the center, 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville. The victim said she or he didn't mind the smacking, but the 14-year-old was referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child and moved to the center's secure side.

