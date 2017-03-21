Public Record for March 21, 2017
A 14-YEAR-OLD resident of the Rock County Youth Service Center, accused of "smacking" the bottom of a 15-year-old resident for sexual pleasure, reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday at the center, 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville. The victim said she or he didn't mind the smacking, but the 14-year-old was referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child and moved to the center's secure side.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Jeelander Kjeilland
|4
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
