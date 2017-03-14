Public Record for March 14, 2017

JUSTIN A. BUCHHOLZ, 34, of 1820 Bond Place, Janesville, at 3:39 p.m. Saturday at Rockport Road and Pine Street, Janesville, on charges of second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was held on a probation hold and cited for driving after suspension, after a traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.