Public Record for March 14, 2017

The Janesville Gazette

JUSTIN A. BUCHHOLZ, 34, of 1820 Bond Place, Janesville, at 3:39 p.m. Saturday at Rockport Road and Pine Street, Janesville, on charges of second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was held on a probation hold and cited for driving after suspension, after a traffic stop.

