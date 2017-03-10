Public record for March 10, 2017
A Janesville Police Department detective said the three juveniles shared a nude video none of them were in while the subject of the video was unaware of the sharing. - AMBER L. BRANDT , 24, of 1821 Myra Avenue, Janesville, at 4:27 p.m. Thursday, booked at Rock County jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on suspicion of using a motor vehicle to flee or elude a police officer.
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Wed
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
