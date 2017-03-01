Public Record for March 1, 2017

PETER S. KESSLER , 37, of 926 Cornelia St., Janesville, at 9:48 p.m. Monday at Milton Avenue and Humes Road, Janesville, on charges of felony marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. --MICKYLA J. BURROWS , 18, of 501 W. Grand Ave., No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.