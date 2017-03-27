Prison ordered in sixth OWI

Prison ordered in sixth OWI

A Janesville man who pleaded guilty to sixth-offense intoxicated driving Tuesday will spend the next two years in prison. Verlan K. Shirley, 61, has never been to prison before because some of his previous offenses were in Pennsylvania and Indiana, said his attorney, Kelly Mattingly.

