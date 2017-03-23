Police: Six arrested in Janesville burglaries
Janesville police have arrested five people in connection to a string of a burglary reported Wednesday at trucking equipment company Northland Equipment on Janesville's south side, and three burglaries reported Wednesday to one residence on the east side. According to a release, Janesville police on Friday arrested Jermell H. Sledge, 40, 115 N. Pearl St., Janesville on suspicion of four felony counts of burglary, and Mary A. Allan, 19, no fixed address, on suspicion of two felony counts of burglary.
