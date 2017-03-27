Plea is guilty in OWI-9th case
A man who drove into another car in a road-rage incident in Janesville last summer pleaded guilty Thursday in Rock County Court to ninth-offense intoxicated driving. In return for his plea, the prosecution will not argue against making Roessler eligible for alcohol/drug rehabilitation while in prison.
