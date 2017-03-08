Pescription refill bill introduced by Kolste
State Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, has introduced a bill that would allow pharmacists to extend current prescriptions if patients can reach their prescribing doctors, according to a news release. Pharmacists would be allowed to refill a current prescription up to seven days as long as criteria are met.
