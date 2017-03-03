Paul Ryan Plans Obamacare Replacement...

Paul Ryan Plans Obamacare Replacement Vote in 3 Weeks

House Speaker Paul Ryan plans for the House of Representatives to vote on House leaders' Obamacare alternative plan in three weeks, sources told Politico . On Friday, Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence, and Price will appear in Ryan's hometown, Janesville, Wis., to promote their healthcare plan.

