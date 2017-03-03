Paul Ryan Plans Obamacare Replacement Vote in 3 Weeks
House Speaker Paul Ryan plans for the House of Representatives to vote on House leaders' Obamacare alternative plan in three weeks, sources told Politico . On Friday, Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence, and Price will appear in Ryan's hometown, Janesville, Wis., to promote their healthcare plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|3 min
|spocko
|1
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC