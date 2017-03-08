Paul L. Udulutch, Janesville, WI

Paul L. Udulutch, age 73, of Janesville, a devoted husband, loving father, and wonderful grandpa, died on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Ridgeville, WI on August 25, 1943, the son of Bernard and Bernadette Udulutch.

