Other Views: Overcharging seniors wona t fix health care

If you were to ask a typical Janesville or Wisconsin resident how to fix health care in America, you can be sure he or she would not suggest that Washington allow insurance companies to price people out of affordable coverage. Yet Congress is now considering the American Health Care Act - a bill that would do just that.

