Other Views: Overcharging seniors wona t fix health care
If you were to ask a typical Janesville or Wisconsin resident how to fix health care in America, you can be sure he or she would not suggest that Washington allow insurance companies to price people out of affordable coverage. Yet Congress is now considering the American Health Care Act - a bill that would do just that.
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
