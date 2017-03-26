Next phase of Capitol Square construction project could cause headaches for drivers and businesses
On Monday, March 27th, inbound West Washington Avenue traffic will be closed at Fairchild Street in order for Capitol Underground to install underground utilities in the West Washington Avenue and Carroll Street intersection. Right turns from North Carroll Street to West Washington Avenue will remain open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|19 hr
|Little joe
|8
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|19 hr
|Little joe
|5
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar 22
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC