Myron D. Prochazka, Beloit, WI
Myron D. Prochazka, 87, of Beloit died March 26, 2017 at Premier Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing, Beloit. He was born in Janesville on March 30, 1929, the son of Louis and Myrtle Bainter Prochazka.
