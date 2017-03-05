More
The UW Carbone Cancer Center hosted its annual Bowlin' for Colons at nine different bowling alleys, to raise money for colon cancer research at the cancer center. "You see survivors, you see family members of folks who have lost their battle with cancer, but everybody's united for this cause," says Dr. Sam Lubner, an oncologist.
