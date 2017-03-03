Mike Pence: 'Full Confidence' in Jeff...

Mike Pence: 'Full Confidence' in Jeff Sessions

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose his meetings last year with the Russian ambassador. "I was not aware that Jeff Sessions met with the ambassador, nor would I have expected to be," Pence told reporters while on a stop with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Janesville, Wis.

