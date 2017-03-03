Mike Pence: 'Full Confidence' in Jeff Sessions
Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose his meetings last year with the Russian ambassador. "I was not aware that Jeff Sessions met with the ambassador, nor would I have expected to be," Pence told reporters while on a stop with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Janesville, Wis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|10 min
|Spicoli
|4
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC