Man struck by drunk driver
A Janesville woman in being held at the Rock County Jail on charges that she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian while driving drunk, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. At 2:48 a.m. Saturday, the Janesville Police Department and the Janesville Fire Department were called to the intersection of Court Street and Wisconsin Street for a report of a car striking a pedestrian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|10
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC