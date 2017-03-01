Man struck by drunk driver

A Janesville woman in being held at the Rock County Jail on charges that she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian while driving drunk, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. At 2:48 a.m. Saturday, the Janesville Police Department and the Janesville Fire Department were called to the intersection of Court Street and Wisconsin Street for a report of a car striking a pedestrian.

