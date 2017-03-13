Man stands mute in 2000 rape case

35 min ago

Kelly L. Baxter, 53, of 106 Cherry St. faces charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and burglary. Baxter is accused of raping of a 78-year-old woman at her Janesville home nearly 17 years ago.

