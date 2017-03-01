Man arrested on fourth OWI charge

A Janesville man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated Wednesday after police say he struck signs going through a roundabout, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office. The driver, Jeremiah J. McCarty, 32, was arrested after deputies responded to a traffic crash in the roundabouts of Highway 59 and Interstate 90/39 in the town of Fulton, according to the release.

