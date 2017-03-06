Lightning strike results in electrica...

Lightning strike results in electrical house fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Lightning that hit a tree resulted in an electrical fire that caused $50,000 damage to a Janesville single-family home early Tuesday morning, said Capt. John McManus of the Janesville Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... 23 hr Sheriff Joe 529 29
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Sun Texxy the Indepen... 114
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Feb 25 padiddly 3
kjhl Feb 13 kkkl 1
TDS Outage again.... Jan '17 lurker 3
janesville nude website Jan '17 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan '17 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Rock County was issued at March 08 at 9:08AM CST

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC