Liaison committee works with cops
A group focused on bridging the gap between Janesville police and the city's black community met for the first time Wednesday at City Hall. The African-American Liaison Advisory Committee will work with the police department to develop mutually beneficial initiatives and help build trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC