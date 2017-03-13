Karen Goelzer-McKaig, Janesville, WI
Karen Goelzer-McKaig, age 77, of Janesville, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1940, in Spooner, WI, the daughter of Norman and Ellen Chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Sun
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 8
|Con
|1
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 7
|Sheriff Joe 529
|29
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|kjhl
|Feb 13
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC