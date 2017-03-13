Karen Goelzer-McKaig, Janesville, WI

Karen Goelzer-McKaig, age 77, of Janesville, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1940, in Spooner, WI, the daughter of Norman and Ellen Chase.

