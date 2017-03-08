John "Jim" Kane, Janesville/Spring Gr...

John "Jim" Kane, Janesville/Spring Green, WI

John "Jim" or "JJ" James Kane, age 72, of Janesville passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Born in Dodgeville, WI on October 3, 1944 to Joseph and Loretta Blanche Kane of Clyde, WI, he graduated from Lone Rock High School, the Class of 1963.

