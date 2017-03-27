Jean M. Prestbroten
Jean M. Prestbroten, 67, of Orfordville, Wis., passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, Wis., on Monday, March 20, 2017. She was born on April 7, 1949, in Oconomowoc, Wis., the daughter of Warren and Mary Lou Ebert.
