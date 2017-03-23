Jean M. Prestbroten, Orfrodville, WI
Jean M. Prestbroten, age 67, of Orfordville, WI, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI, on Monday, March 20, 2017. She was born on April 7, 1949 in Oconomowoc, WI, the daughter of Warren and Mary Lou Ebert.
