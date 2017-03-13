Janesville police note computer-repair phone scam
Residents have reported a spate of such calls here lately, Ellis said, suggesting the scammers are targeting this area code. Ellis said legitimate local computer repair businesses exist, but he knew of none who call people to drum up business, and in any case, there is no way to determine how someone's computer is running.
