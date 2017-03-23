Janesville officials talk with governor
City Manager Mark Freitag, state Rep. Debra Kolste and Forward Janesville Vice President Dan Cunningham met with Gov. Scott Walker on Wednesday to discuss fiscal issues that affect Janesville , according to a city news release. State-imposed levy limits prevent municipalities such as Janesville from raising property taxes more than the growth of equalized value from new construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Thu
|American
|3
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Wed
|American
|5
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Wed
|American
|31
|Multiple agencies called to fire at Milton home
|Mar 12
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Mar 5
|Texxy the Indepen...
|114
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC