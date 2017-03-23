Janesville officials talk with governor

Janesville officials talk with governor

City Manager Mark Freitag, state Rep. Debra Kolste and Forward Janesville Vice President Dan Cunningham met with Gov. Scott Walker on Wednesday to discuss fiscal issues that affect Janesville , according to a city news release. State-imposed levy limits prevent municipalities such as Janesville from raising property taxes more than the growth of equalized value from new construction.

