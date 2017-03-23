Janesville man sentenced in Illinois limo crash
A Janesville man who was driving a limousine involved in a fatal crash last year was sentenced Thursday in Kane County Circuit Court. Aaron T. Nash, 21, was sentenced to 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to felony violation of the Illinois Motor Carrier Law, according to online court records.
