Janesville man accused in terrifying domestic violence incident in Milton

Milton police have accused a Janesville man of entering the home of a Milton family and waking them with a gunshot before threatening them. A criminal complaint filed in the case states the woman told police she fought with Flores Hernandez on Monday after she learned he had cheated on her.

