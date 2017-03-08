Janesville man accused in terrifying domestic violence incident in Milton
Milton police have accused a Janesville man of entering the home of a Milton family and waking them with a gunshot before threatening them. A criminal complaint filed in the case states the woman told police she fought with Flores Hernandez on Monday after she learned he had cheated on her.
